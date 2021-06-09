Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Police Car Crashes During Pursuit Of Repeat Offender Following Store Burglary
News

Small Earthquake Shakes South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A small earthquake rattled South Jersey on Wednesday. It was centered about two miles south of Tuckerton.
A small earthquake rattled South Jersey on Wednesday. It was centered about two miles south of Tuckerton. Photo Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

A small earthquake rattled parts of South Jersey Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The tiny temblor was a 2.4 magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Numerous 9-1-1 calls from people who felt the earthquake came into Ocean County police agencies starting at 7:52 a.m., initial reports said.

The earthquake was centered about two miles south of Tuckerton and 15 miles from Atlantic City, reports said. 

The light tremors caused minimal damage and no reported injuries, the USGS said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.