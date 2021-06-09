Small Earthquake Shakes South Jersey

A small earthquake rattled parts of South Jersey Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The tiny temblor was a 2.4 magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Numerous 9-1-1 calls from people who felt the earthquake came into Ocean County police agencies starting at 7:52 a.m., initial reports said.

The earthquake was centered about two miles south of Tuckerton and 15 miles from Atlantic City, reports said.

The light tremors caused minimal damage and no reported injuries, the USGS said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.