Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NJ Fencing Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Teens Dies In Jail: Report
News

Six Hospitalized, Two Homes Ravaged By Fire In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The main body of the fire: 27 Franklin Street, Hackensack
The main body of the fire: 27 Franklin Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Six people were hospitalized with minor injuries in a fire that ravaged two Hackensack homes, authorities said.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames on both floors in both wood-frame Franklin Street residences shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They rescued a dog who was returned to his or her owner.

The three-alarm blaze was brought under control in a little over an hour.

VIDEO:

Mutual aid included firefighters from Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck and Ridgefield Park, as well as ambulances from Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Little Ferry.

The Hackensack Fire Prevention Bureau was determining the cause.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.