Serial Bergen Mailbox Fisher Caught, Again, On Jersey Shore: Report

Police in Monmouth County caught a pair of men stealing mail -- one of whom has had other New Jersey run-ins with the postal service.

Ricky Javier, of Hackensack, and Kaseem Kid, of Lyndhurst, were busted taking mail right out of dropboxes in Ocean township, News12 reports. They were found with several pieces of mail inside their vehicle and a glue-like substance on them, the outlet said. Both were charged with burglary and theft.

Police recovered mail from other municipal mailboxes including Middletown and Atlantic Highlands, News12 says. Police reportedly found the same sticky substance inside mailboxes where customers had dropped mail.

Anyone who used the Oakhurst location and noticed bills not getting paid should call the Ocean Township Police Department at 609-693-4007.

