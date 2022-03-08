SEEN HIM? Muslim Boy, 15, From Clifton Has Been Missing Since April

Police turned to the public for help finding a 15-year-old Muslim boy from Clifton who's been missing for more than three months.

Veleriy Atajamov -- also known as "Nazeem" -- was reported missing by his family on April 28, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Nazeem fled a religious school that he attends at the Clifton Blue Mosque "for what are believed to be disciplinary reasons," Bracken said.

"Since that time, numerous agencies have been searching for his whereabouts to no avail," the lieutenant said.

Nazeem -- who was described as 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds -- was tracked to Brookly and may still be in or around the Coney Island/Brighton Beach neighborhoods, he said.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find him is urged to contact the Clifton Police Dispatch Center at (973) 470-5911 or the Clifton Police Juvenile Division at (973) 470-5882.

