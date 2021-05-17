Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEE ANYTHING? Public's Help Sought Finding SUV In Crash That Ejected Motorcyclist Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Fort Lee police believe a vehicle that left the scene may have been responsible for a Sunday afternoon crash that ejected a motorcyclist.

The 44-year-old victim from Greenwood Lake was headed north on Route 1 when a gray-colored SUV apparently caused him to lose control of his 2004 Suzuki near the Dunkin Donuts shortly before 2:30 p.m., Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with moderate injuries after Fort Lee police and EMS responded, Mirkovic said.

Meanwhile, police were looking for the SUV.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help identify the vehicle or its driver, is asked to contact Fort Lee police: (201) 592-3515.

