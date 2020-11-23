SEE ANYTHING? Glen Rock Police Seek Help Finding Arsonists

A weekend leaf fire in Glen Rock apparently was set, said police who turned to the public for help finding those responsible.

Home surveillance video showed two people in the 200 block of Glen Avenue "who appeared to have started the fire" shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, the chief said.

Ackermann asked that anyone who might have witnessed anything or has surveillance video or information that could help identify the pair contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

