Sedan Overturns Outside Haworth School

A 24-year-old driver from Cresskill refused medical attention Friday afternoon after his sedan struck a parked vehicle and rolled outside Haworth Public School.

Officer Kevin McKeary was directing traffic when he saw the Subaru sedan head west on Haworth Avenue through the Valley Road intersection, hit the Subaru SUV and land on its roof, Lt. Justin Fox said.

McKeary rushed over and assisted the driver, Fox said.

No summonses were immediately issued nor charges filed, he said.

Police were investigating.

