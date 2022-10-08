Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD

Jerry DeMarco
Richard X. Santos
Richard X. Santos Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said.

Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

Officers Ryan Berger and Young Cho joined Maldonado at the scene along with a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, the chief said Wednesday.

A warranted search turned up the gun, along with some marijuana and $4,000 in cash, he said.

Santos remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with illegal weapons possession.

