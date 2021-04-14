Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

News

ROUTE 80 BUS BRAWL: Ex-Con, Companion Charged With Macing Passengers

Jerry DeMarco
Anthony Ginwright, Gloria Bates
Anthony Ginwright, Gloria Bates Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An ex-con and his companion Maced fellow passengers during a brawl that broke out on a bus headed west on Route 80, New Jersey State Police said.

Anthony Ginwright, 57, and Gloria Bates, 45, both of Atlantic City, also tried to use a Taser during the incident, they said.

Troopers responding to a fight in progress came upon the bus near westbound mile marker 67.2 in Ridgefield Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They charged Ginwright with three counts of assault, making terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and several weapons offenses, including being an ex-con in possession of Mace.

They charged Bates with assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and weapons offenses.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained Wednesday pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

No serious injuries were reported.

