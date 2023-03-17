Contact Us
ROUTE 208 CRASH: Overdosed Driver, Passenger Revived With Narcan After SUV Rams Overpass Wall

Wyckoff police
Wyckoff police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Two drug overdose victims were revived after their SUV slammed into a concrete wall on a Route 208 overpass, Wyckoff police said.

Police responding to the Russell Avenue overpass shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, found both the driver of the 2019 Lincoln MKC and his passenger unconscious, Lt. Kevin Kasak said.

The vehicle had crossed over the double-yellow line and before hitting the wall, the lieutenant said. Inside officers found an empty wax fold in which drugs apparently had been packaged, he said.

The officers administered Narcan to both the 38-year-old driver from Montville and his passenger, 36, of Mahwah before Wyckoff EMS and paramedic units took them to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Kasak said.

Witnesses said they also saw CPR being conducted.

The driver received summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failing to keep right and operating a motor vehicle with drugs inside.

Neither he nor his passenger were immediately identified because criminal charges hadn't yet been filed.

