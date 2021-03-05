Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Drugged Bergen Dad's Car Stalls On RR Tracks With Boy, $110,000 Cash Inside
News

Route 17 Bank In Paramus Robbed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Citibank, Route 17, Paramus
Citibank, Route 17, Paramus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Paramus bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

Police converged on the area after the robber fled through the Fashion Center parking lot with an estimated $4,000 after handing a teller a note at the Citibank branch on northbound Route 17 shortly before 2 p.m., responders said.

He was described as Black, 5-foot-10 and wearing a gray hoodie.

There was no initial indication of whether a weapon may have been used.

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything that could help police catch the robber is asked to dial 911 immediately. Or call Paramus PD: (201) 262-3400.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.