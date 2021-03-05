Route 17 Bank In Paramus Robbed

A Paramus bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

Police converged on the area after the robber fled through the Fashion Center parking lot with an estimated $4,000 after handing a teller a note at the Citibank branch on northbound Route 17 shortly before 2 p.m., responders said.

He was described as Black, 5-foot-10 and wearing a gray hoodie.

There was no initial indication of whether a weapon may have been used.

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything that could help police catch the robber is asked to dial 911 immediately. Or call Paramus PD: (201) 262-3400.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

