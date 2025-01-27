Retiree Charged With Setting Fire In Fort Lee Luxury High-Rise

A Fort Lee retiree deliberately set a fire in his luxury high-rise apartment overlooking Manhattan, authorities said.

Jay Freedman, 60, was arrested following an investigation into the late-afternoon fire Tuesday in his eighth-floor apartment in the Charlton, a 20-story high rise off Bergen Boulevard, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responders quickly doused it, Musella said.

Freedman, meanwhile, was charged with a minor count of causing or risking widespread injury or damage, then was released pending a Feb. 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

His Major Crimes Unit Arson Squad investigated with Fort Lee police, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.