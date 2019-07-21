'Rest In Peace, Little Man': Union Mourns 12-Year-Old Jeremy Maraj

Friends, classmates, neighbors and other residents of Union came together over the weekend to remember Jeremy Maraj, a 12-year-old boy who died Friday from injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run accident.

"The past few days have been very sad because we lost a very good person," said one woman, one of several people to post online testimonials.

"Jeremy has always been funny, kind and great to everyone. You will never be forgotten. We love you Jeremy."

A memorial to the Kawameeh Middle School student was erected at Irene Hoppe Park Friday, just hours after Jeremy died at University Hospital in Newark.

Jeremy was struck by a van at Forest Drive and Galloping Hill Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, who did not remain at the scene, was located after the driver's employer notified authorities, according to Union police.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said Friday investigators were trying to determine what if any charges are to be brought against the driver, whose identity was not released.

One of Jeremy's neighbors has organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family to help with funeral and medical expenses.

"Jeremy was a delightful young man who had a positive impact on anyone he was around. I can honestly say my life and the lives of all those he knew and loved were better because of him.....Rest in peace, little man," campaign organizer Tom Ehrhardt wrote.

Jeremy is the second young person from Union to lose his life in a traffic incident in recent months. In April, Anthony Steitz died when his car left the roadway in Watchung. A member of the state National Guard and Union High School's Junior ROTC program, he was 17 years old.

