Rave-Ready Post-Coronavirus Suit: The Future Of Concerts?

If you’re hoping to someday enjoy nightlife again, a design firm that no one had ever heard of has just the thing.

The hottest "socially responsible solution" to rockin' in the post-coronavirus world is the Micrashell.

Inspired by true events, this hazmat suit of a costume aims to have club- and concert-goers “safely socialize in times of a pandemic” while looking like Comic Con gate crashers.

The Micrashell, designed by Los Angeles/Spain-based Production Club , has everything to keep you from feeling lost in space:

N95-filtered air;

high-quality speakers in a mostly see-through helmet;

ultra-sensitive fingertips -- for “maintaining tactility;”

snap-in, push-button canisters to deliver beverages and even vape liquid;

no vaccine necessary!

But there’s more: An app lets you control the suit, including seeing how much booze is left in the tank.

The app has many more features, such as creep-prevention privacy modes that restrict wireless communication to only people on your “contact list.”

Just imagine: short bar lines, no one screaming off-key lyrics in your ear and LED "mood" lights that let certain strangers know that it’s best to keep walkin’.

Check out this video:

Production Club's Micrashell Production Club

Production Club touts the suit as one size fits all, with a strap system that “can be adjusted to anyone.”

Miguel “Mike 808” Risueno, head of inventions for Production Club , called it a “half suit that kind of takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level."

Venues could rent the suits and then sanitize them between uses, he said.

Admittedly, the Micrashell is nothing more than a patent-pending concept at the moment. Then again, so was Auto-Tune.

