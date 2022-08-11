Pot Sold To Underage Teens At Unlicensed Lyndhurst Smoke Shop, Authorities Charge

Local officials shut down a Lyndhurst vape shop that state and township investigators said sold pot and tobacco to minors.

An undercover probe of Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road produced the arrest of an employee caught with 17 pounds of marijuana, a handful of Oxycodone pills and $6,800 in proceeds, Lyndhurst Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Thursday.

The employee, 23-year-old Laith K. Husain of Paterson, was charged with various drug-related offenses, including selling more than an ounce of pot to an undercover investigator, Auteri said.

Meanwhile, co-owners Husein K. Husein, 29, and Hashim K. Rabah, 28, also both of Paterson, received summonses for maintaining a public health nuisance, he said.

The business itself was cited for code violations by the township building inspector and the Bergen County Department of Health Service, and the township suspended the store’s certificate of occupancy until further notice, the lieutenant said.

Detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Bureau teamed up with their Lyndhurst colleagues following a series of complaints from area residents and merchants about tobacco sales to minors, pot sales to adults and juveniles and other quality-of-life concerns, Auteri said.

A warranted search of the shop, Husain’s home and his vehicle turned up the pot, pills and cash, he said.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to confirm the sale of tobacco products to minors and the sale of unregulated marijuana to adults and minors alike,” Auteri said. “The Cloud Smoke Shop is not a licensed marijuana dispensary.”

Husain was arrested Tuesday and sent to the Bergen County Jail before a judge ordered him released the following day, with conditions, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Lyndhurst police thanked their state counterparts for “taking the lead in supporting our efforts to address this quality of life issue that has plagued both our township and the youth of our community,” Auteri said.

