Pedestrian Struck In Fair Lawn Hospitalized With Severe Injuries, Teen Driver Charged

A Fair Lawn man was severely injured when he was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old borough boy, authorities confirmed.

The driver of the 2014 Nissan Altima apparently had turned to avoid one pedestrian when he hit the 33-year-old victim in the parking lot at Memorial Park along the Passaic River shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The victim was thrown in the air and suffered severe head trauma, witnesses said.

Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance took him to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

Police charged the driver with reckless and careless driving and released him pending a hearing.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

