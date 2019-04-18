Contact Us
PATH At World Trade Center Will Remain Open This Weekend

PATH train heading into Newark Penn Station. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The Port Authority is suspending ongoing tunnel work this weekend for the Easter holiday, the agency said Thursday.

As a result, there will be direct weekend PATH service to the World Trade Center.

Weekend service to the World Trade Center has been suspended while repairs are made to tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The service will be suspended most weekends this year and next as the extensive repairs continue.

When weekend service is suspended, commuters can transfer to a ferry from Exchange Place in Jersey City.

Direct PATH service to the World Trade Center will again be suspended next weekend, from 12:01 Friday, April 27, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 29.

For more information on PATH’s weekend schedules and ferry service, click here .

