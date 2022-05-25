Paterson PD: Detectives Nab Neighborhood Drug-Dealing Pair

If a pair of drug dealers thought they'd keep a low profile in a quiet Paterson east side neighborhood, they were mistaken, police said.

Detectives seized nearly 1,300 heroin folds, a combined 73 Percocet and Xanax pills, 20 bags of crack and a half-pound of pot during warranted searches, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They also arrested Jeremy Rodriguez, 23, who lives at the Trenton Avenue residence a block and a half down from School No. 25, and Bloomfield resident Arismendi Acosta, 18, on various drug charges, he said.

Both men were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Investigators had begun by picking off drive-up drug buyers once they were out of the area, Speziale said.

They finally moved in after Rodriguez exited the residence one morning and got into a vehicle driven by Aguilar, the director said.

Armed with a warrant, the detectives then raided the Trenton Avenue residence.

