Paterson Passenger, 18, Killed, Two Others Injured When Car Rolls Down Route 80 Embankment

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Diego Guzman
INSET: Diego Guzman Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco / INSET: GoFundMe

UPDATE: Two men remained hospitalized following a Route 80 crash that killed an 18-year-old Paterson man Sunday night.

Diego Guzman and another passenger were thrown from a car that veered off the westbound highway and rolled down an embankment through a bank of trees above Route 19, New Jersey State Police said.

Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and other passenger who was also ejected, both 18, were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Paterson police and firefighters also responded.

