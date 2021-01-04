Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Paterson Detectives Seize 528 Heroin Folds, Half-Pound Coke, Loaded Gun From Accused Dealer, 19

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD

A young Paterson dealer had a loaded gun along with 528 heroin folds, 25 knotted bags of the drug and nearly a half-pound of cocaine when he was arrested, authorities said.

Armed with a search warrant, city Narcotics Division detectives raided a tiny house on 30th Street off 18th Avenue and arrested resident Luis A. Sierra, 19, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They charged Sierra with various drug counts, as well as with illegally possessing a .38-caliber Taurus revolver, then sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

