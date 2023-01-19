Passaic Pedophile Sexually Assaults Kidnapped 5-Year-Old Girl, Authorities Charge

You can hardly get your mind around it: A 44-year-old pedophile from Passaic kept a 5-year-old girl captive while sexually assaulting her in his car, authorities charged.

The victim is familiar with Oscar Fuentes-Sierra, 44, who was arrested without incident this week by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, authorities said.

Fuentes-Sierra is charged with aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping, as well as child endangerment and sexual assault, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a brief release.

The incident occurred after he’d driven to an undisclosed location in the city and parked sometime during the first several weeks of 2021, they said.

Given the severity of the charges alone, Fuentes-Sierra will no doubt be denied release from the Passaic County Jail once he’s brought before a judge for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

