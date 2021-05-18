Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Passaic Ex-Con Charged In Shooting, Likely Headed Back To Prison For 3rd Time

Jerry DeMarco
Giovanni Massallo
Giovanni Massallo Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic ex-con was charged with a weekend shooting in the city.

Giovanni Massallo, 30, has served a majority of his adult life in state prison following separate convictions for crimes that include robbery, records show.

As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from having a gun.

Massallo was arrested Sunday night, hours after authorities said he fired shots in the area of Aspen Place and State Street.

Responding officers reported not finding any victims, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said. No area hospitals reported any shooting walk-ins, responders noted.

Massallo remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

