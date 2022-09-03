Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash

A driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, responders said.

The SUV landed nose-first atop the guardrail following the northbound crash in Alpine between Exits 1 and 2 shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, they said.

The 49-year-old driver, who was pinned in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO SEE: The driver of a passenger van apparently suffered a medical episode before a crash overnight near the George Washington Bridge that killed him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. READ MORE HERE....

