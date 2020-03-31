Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Paterson Detectives Bust Accused Drug Buyer Who Claimed To Have Coronavirus
News

Owner Of Popular Maywood Tavern, 60, Dies

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Maywood Inn's Twin Door Tavern
Maywood Inn's Twin Door Tavern Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

David Rivara, owner of the Maywood Inn’s Twin Door Tavern, died of health complications, those close to him confirmed Tuesday.

Rivara, 60, of Glen Rock, survived cancer, had diabetes and was in need of a kidney transplant, loved ones said.

A formal announcement was expected sometime Tuesday.

“We were born into a life of servitude and drudgery,” the Hoboken-born enterpreneur once joked when asked about the appeal of his popular tavern.

This year is the 65th anniversary of the Maywood Inn, part of a three-generation Rivara family tradition that stretches back well over a century.

It began with the popular Hotel Victor in Hoboken in 1915 and continued in 1955 with the even-more widely-known Maywood Inn (and, later, Victor’s Maywood Inn), opened by Rivara’s father.

Renamed Maywood Inn’s Twin Door Tavern, the West Pleasant Avenue destination drew loyal customers with live music, food, a wide (and affordable) beer selection and a host of other attractions.

Rivara always paid particularly close attention to his customers and gathered dedicated staffers around him.

“I feel like I’ve lost a brother,” one said Tuesday. “I’m so heartbroken.”

******

As coronavirus-related deaths and cases continued to mount, one of the communities hit the hardest reeled at the news that one of its most beloved humanitarians had died.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/teaneck/obituaries/teaneck-community-mourns-death-of-beloved-food-pantry-founder-amid-pandemic/785851/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.