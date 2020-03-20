Old Tappan Resident Dies, 8 Test Positive For Coronavirus, Mayor Reports

An Old Tappan resident has died and eight other residents recently tested positive for the coronavirus, Mayor John M. Kramer said Friday.

Kramer emphasized the need for social distancing, while urging that anyone with questions "seek appropriate guidance and medical care at the direction of primary care physicians."

In addition to regular communication among borough officials, Kramer told residents that he’s been in touch with mayor of other towns “to share best practices and policies to keep you as safe as we possibly can under the circumstances.”

The number of positive tests, as well as deaths, “are changing exponentially,” the mayor said.

And with Friday’s opening of a drive-through testing site at Bergen Community College, the numbers are expected to swell even faster.

The borough health officer can only report on the number of cases and/or deaths in any municipality due to federal confidentiality laws, Kramer advised.

“No further information can be released,” he said.

Old Tappan – with a little over 6,000 residents -- is in the lower fifth of Bergen County’s 70 municipalities in terms of population.

“Old Tappan is a strong community, but these confirmed cases are a reminder to all that we are not immune to current public health concerns,” Kramer said.

“Please continue to support one another during this challenging time,” the mayor said. “Maintain the faith, stay calm, be cautious of false rumors, and communicate with family and friends as we endure this pandemic.”

