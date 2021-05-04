Northvale Firefighters Free Two 22-Year-Olds Trapped By Live Wires In Utility Pole Crash

Northvale firefighters extricated two 22-year-old men from the area who avoided serious injury when their sedan slammed into a utility pole, shattering it and strewing live wires across the vehicle.

The 22019 Acura was headed east on Paris Avenue near the Rockleigh border when it left the roadway and slammed into the pole around 10 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Howard J. Ostrow said.

Firefighters got the Westwood driver and his male Old Tappan passenger out safely, Ostrow said.

An Orange & Rockland Utilities crew cleared the lines and pole, pieces of which had fallen in a driveway, the chief said.

Members of the Northvale Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center, he said, adding that the passenger refused medical treatment.

Possible summonses were pending an investigation into the cause of the crash.

