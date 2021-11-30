Contact Us
North Jersey Lottery Player Wins $1,000 A Week For Life

Valerie Musson
Sunrise Convenience Store on Main Street in Hackettstown
Sunrise Convenience Store on Main Street in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched all five white balls for Monday’s drawing, winning the $1,000-a-week-for-life second prize, officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Sunrise Convenience Store on Main Street in Hackettstown.

The winning numbers were: 09, 35, 48, 53 and 58. The Cash Ball was: 02.

Meanwhile, 8,482 players won $43,840 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with another 2,005 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. 

