NJSP: Driver Tosses Pistol During Police Pursuit That Ends In Paterson Crash

The fleeing driver of a vehicle that crashed into two others in Paterson during a pre-dawn New Jersey State Police chase Sunday tossed a gun out the window, authorities said.

The occupant of one of the struck vehicles was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the crash at 10th Avenue and East 24th Street around 2 a.m., responders said.

The other vehicle that was hit was parked, they said.

Along the way, the driver tossed a bag on northbound Route 20, police said.

Inside the bag was a 9mm Ruger that troopers recovered, they said.

The driver was taken into custody on assorted charges and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

