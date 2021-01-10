NJ's Gas Tax Drops

The Garden State’s gas tax drops Friday by several cents per gallon, offsetting last October’s pandemic-related increase.

The tax decreased by 8.3 cents and now totals 42.4 cents per gallon following the last increase of 9.3 cents, News12 reports.

Meanwhile, the tax for diesel is dropping from 57.7 to 49.4 cents per gallon, state officials confirmed in August.

While New Jersey previously had one of the lowest gas tax rates in the country, the rates have spiked more than 36 cents per gallon since 2016 — the main cause being a 23 cent increase under former Gov. Chris Christie for rail and road projects.

Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association, said in a report from NJ.com that the drop may help make up for lost revenue from residents who were previously traveling out of state to fill their tanks.

“With the 9 cent increase, we began seeing New Jersey people buying gas in New York, because it’s cheaper,” Risalvato said in the report.

“This will at least bring us back to even, and at least some of the gallons we’ve lost in the last year, hopefully we can get those back.”

