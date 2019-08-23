Contact Us
Breaking News: EXCLUSIVE: Package That Cleared GWB Was Phony Pipe Bomb, Investigators Say
Newark Will Be A Traffic Nightmare Monday, When VMAs Come To Town

MTV's Video Music Awards will be broadcast from Newark's Prudential Center Monday.
MTV's Video Music Awards will be broadcast from Newark's Prudential Center Monday. Photo Credit: Prudential Center

Authorities in Newark are urging the public to avoid travel to downtown Newark Monday if possible, when there will be multiple street closures to accommodate the Video Music Awards coming to the Prudential Center Monday night.

“We’d like the downtown businesses treat this like a major blizzard – except we know it’s coming a few days in advance,” Director of Public Safety Anthony Ambrose said. “It would be a mistake to underestimate the impact the VMA Awards are going to have on the downtown and the main roads in and out of the city.

Ambrose urged commuters to use mass transit, and for employers to alter their normal business hours or to allow employees to work from home if possible.

There will be multiple street closures in the city Monday. Mulberry Street, from Lafayette to Market will close at 8:30 a.m.and will not reopen until i 2 a.m. Tuesday. At 10:30 a.m., the Mulberry Street closure will be extended from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street.

Market Street will be closed from Washington Street to McCarter Highway at 10 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday,. Edison Place will be closed Broad Street and McCarter Highway.

Lane closures on the northbound side of Broad Street will start at 4 p.m.  and continue until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound Lafayette Street, heading into the downtown from McCarter Highway will be closed from 10 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the first time in its 35-year history that MTV's Video Music Awards will be held in Newark, and the show will feature nods to the state's and the city's musical tradition, from Bon Jovi to Whitney Houston to Bruce Springsteen and Queen Latifah, among many others.

Nominees for VMAs this year include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey and Lil Nas X.

