Newark Daycare Mom Blames For Baby's Bruises Shut Down: Report

The daycare in Newark where a woman says her six-month-old sustained bruising and other injuries has been shut down, CBS 2 News reported.

The baby, Zuri Ormond, was injured when the owner of J & A Nursery fell down some stairs while holding her, mom Anari Ormond alleges.

The daycare, located in the basement of a home on Eastern Parkway, was closed for operating without a license. Its owner, Lisa Muhammad, was also cited for multiple violations, including failure to provide a fire exit.

Muhammad is expected to appear in court again on the code violations next month. Ormond is pushing for criminal charges, and prosecutors are investigating, CBS also reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.