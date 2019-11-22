Contact Us
Newark Daycare Mom Blames For Baby's Bruises Shut Down: Report

Paul Milo
Zuri Ormond suffered bruising on her face after a daycare employee fell down the stairs while holding her, her mom Anari said.
Zuri Ormond suffered bruising on her face after a daycare employee fell down the stairs while holding her, her mom Anari said.

The daycare in Newark where a woman says her six-month-old sustained bruising and other injuries has been shut down, CBS 2 News reported.

The baby, Zuri Ormond, was injured when the owner of J & A Nursery fell down some stairs while holding her, mom Anari Ormond alleges.

The daycare, located in the basement of a home on Eastern Parkway, was closed for operating without a license. Its owner, Lisa Muhammad, was also cited for multiple violations, including failure to provide a fire exit.

Muhammad is expected to appear in court again on the code violations next month. Ormond is pushing for criminal charges, and prosecutors are investigating, CBS also reported.

