New Jersey Corrections Officer Jumped By Inmate Who Then Freed Others: Report

An inmate at Hudson County jail allegedly beat a corrections officer unconscious before grabbing his keys to release his fellow inmates, NJ.com reports citing a criminal complaint filed by the police.

Kelvin Jamison, 22, was being held in jail as he awaited trial for a domestic violence arrest and weapons offenses in connection with the brutal beating and robbery of an 87-year-old grandmother who was walking home from church in February, NJ.com previously reported.

The unnamed officer was alongside a nurse making rounds to give medications when Jamison knocked him unconscious, grabbed his keys, and unlocked the doors to nine cells before he went back and delivered additional blows to the officer, leaving him with a concussion, facial contusions, and an ear laceration around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, according to the report.

New charges have been filed against Jamison including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the outlet says citing the criminal complaint.

Click here to read more from NJ.com.

