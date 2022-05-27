MURDER: Lodi Woman, 44, Slain By Abusive Husband, Authorities Charge

A 44-year-old Lodi woman who suffered repeated assaults at the hands of her estranged husband was stabbed to death by him, authorities said.

Civilians held down Joel Cinco, 48, for police after he stabbed Janet Cinco on Westervelt Place, between Willard and Arnot Street, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, responders said.

Police who were first on the scene conducted CPR before EMS took over and brought Janet Cinco to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was rushed into surgery.

She died in the operating room, sources with direct knowledge of the killing said.

Joel Cinco was charged with murder, burglary and weapons offenses.

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein confirmed the circumstances early Friday and said a formal statement "will be issued later today."

Joel Cinco has a criminal record that includes repeated domestic violence offenses -- among them, stalking, harassment, making terroristic threats and repeatedly violating restraining orders -- as well as resisting arrest. Story continues below.

The Filipino national was arrested in December 2020 -- and released the next day -- on charges of criminal restraint, harassment, making terroristic threats and weapons possession, records also show.

Homicide detectives with Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Major Crime Unit are investigating with Lodi police, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

