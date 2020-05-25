Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
More Than 100 Vehicles Join Special Memorial Day Parade For Seniors In Bergen

Jerry DeMarco
Monday's Memorial Day parade at the Brentwood and Buckingham long-term care facilities.
Monday's Memorial Day parade at the Brentwood and Buckingham long-term care facilities. Video Credit: Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center
Friends and family members join the parade in Norwood. Photo Credit: Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center
At the Buckingham on Memorial Day. Photo Credit: Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center
Meredith Herman (right) and John Cahir (seated) Photo Credit: Meredith Herman
Mustang from Restored Rusty Relics classic car club. Photo Credit: Meredith Herman
Participants let loved ones at the Norwood nursing homes know they weren't forgotten. Photo Credit: Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center
The weather cooperated for Norwood's makeshift Memorial Day parade. Photo Credit: Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center
Monday's parade began with loved ones and grew to more than 100 vehicles. Photo Credit: Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center
Several Restored Rusty Relics vehicles participated. Photo Credit: Meredith Herman

PHOTOS/VIDEO: What began as a loving gesture blossomed into a genuine Memorial Day parade, complete with emergency vehicles and classic cars, at a pair of Bergen County nursing homes.

More than 100 vehicles were backed up for blocks Monday as they headed through the Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center and Brentwood Manor Residential Care Center, both in Norwood.

Norwood firefighters, Rockland paramedics and other emergency responders joined drivers from the Restored Rusty Relics classic car club and loved ones in a caravan that wove around the facilities.

“Because of the cancellation of Memorial Day parades, the Buckingham asked for family and friends to drive by to see their loved ones,” said Meredith Herman of Bergenfield. “Then it grew.

Herman adorned her pickup and made a sign for her friend, John Cahir of Tenafly, a resident at the Buckingham whom she hadn’t seen “since before the lockdown.”

“I am the closest thing that he has to family,” she said. “I take him out for haircuts, dinners, movies, etc….I had to take my mask off because he couldn’t tell it was me LOL.

“You should have seen the faces of the residents when the classic cars came through,” Sherman said. “The families were all waving and happy, too.”

