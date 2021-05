A victim in an ATV crash near the Wanaque Reservoir was being airlifted to the hospital late Friday afternoon into early evening.

The crash occurred in the woods off Parkside Drive near Route 287 around 4:30 p.m., responders said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a landing zone on Ringwood Avenue to be picked up by AirMed One for transport.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

