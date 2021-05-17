Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Maywood PD: Fleeing Hackensack Driver Who Crashed Gets Assault, Eluding Charges, Dozen Tickets

Jerry DeMarco
Christian Valentin
Christian Valentin Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A fleeing Hackensack driver crashed a luxury car during a Maywood police pursuit, injuring an off-duty officer, then tried to keep going before he was captured, authorities said.

Christian Valentin, 20, had two people with him when he drove his BMW M4 on the wrong side of the road while passing a vehicle that he’d been tailgating near Passaic Street and Maywood Avenue, Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Seeing this, Detective Christopher Nichols tried to stop him, the chief said.

Valentin hit the gas instead.

A few blocks later, the $71,000 coupe slammed into another vehicle as Valentine turned onto Esplanade at the Hackensack border, Kenny said.

The other driver -- an off-duty police officer -- suffered a concussion along with bumps and bruises, responders said.

Valentin, meanwhile, kept going for several more blocks before the BMW became disabled at the corner of Esplanade and East Magnolia Avenue.

The two passengers were initially detained and then released at the scene while Valentin was taken into custody following Thursday night's crash.

Police charged Valentin with assault by auto and eluding, issued 12 traffic summonses and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Monday.

Kenny thanked Hackensack police for their assistance.

