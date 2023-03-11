MALL BRAWL (BREAKING): Large Fight Erupts Garden State Plaza

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Jerry DeMarco
Officers from surrounding towns and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office rushed to join their Paramus colleagues when a brawl broke out at the Garden State Plaza.
Officers from surrounding towns and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office rushed to join their Paramus colleagues when a brawl broke out at the Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Officers from surrounding towns rushed to the Garden State Plaza in Paramus amid reports Saturday night of a large-scale brawl.

The fight apparently ignited at the AMC Garden State 16 movie theater shortly before 8 p.m. and, by some witnesses' accounts, involved up to 200 people.

Police from neighboring towns and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office joined their Paramus colleagues at the scene.

Reports that someone may have pulled a gun were premature and weren't immediately corroborated, responders said.

