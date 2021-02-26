Luxury Sedan Slams Into Goodwill Building Off Route 80

A driver escaped serious injury after his luxury sedan skidded off Route 80 and into the new Goodwill warehouse in South Hackensack.

The driver told police he lost control of the BMW 650i Wednesday after hitting black ice on the eastbound side of the highway on the warm, nearly 50-degree night.

The sedan then hit the rear of the 125,500-square-foot Goodwill Industries Outlet and Donation warehouse, offices and thrift store on Huyler Street.

The non-profit human rights organization's largest North Jersey facility opened there this past July.

The driver, who climbed out of the totaled sedan, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered serious.

The building sustained minor damage.

New Jersey State Police and South Hackensack police and firefighters were among the responders.

