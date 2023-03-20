Contact Us
Breaking News: Former Bergen County 'Teacher Of The Year' Eddie Baldwin Dies
'Lucky Guy': Man Changing Tire In Midland Park OK After Car Falls On Him, Authorities Say

Jerry DeMarco
The jack "may not have been placed in the strongest locations to hold the weight of the car," Midland Park's police chief said. Photo Credit: Midland Park Ambulance Corps

A Midland Park man could consider himself fortunate after a vehicle fell on him while he was changing a tire, authorities said.

The jack "may not have been placed in the strongest locations to hold the weight of the car," borough Police Chief Michael Powderley said after the 58-year-old resident was injured on Erie Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment and released the same day, the chief said.

"Lucky guy," he said.

Midland Park police and firefighters responded along with the Midland Park Ambulance Corps and Wyckoff police, who assisted with traffic.

