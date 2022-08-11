Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi

A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said.

Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

He's charged with aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and violating a restraining order in connection with the Aug. 3 assault, which authorities said was captured on surveillance video.

Iavarone showed "extreme indifference to the value of human life" by "recklessly causing serious injury" a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack alleges.

The pair, who know one another, were arguing when Iavarone punched the victim in the face and body several times, knocking her down, the complaint says.

He then kicked her, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face again, it says.

Iavarone fled, leaving the unconscious victim, who eventually was hospitalized with a bleeding brain and head trauma, authorities said.

He was later captured by police.

