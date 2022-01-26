Haledon PD: Paterson Pair Nabbed With 1½ Ounces Of Potentially Fatal Fentanyl, 105 Heroin Folds

An unregistered, uninsured and uninspected BMW led Haledon police to an ounce and a half of deadly fentanyl, 105 heroin folds and the arrests of two Paterson men, authorities said.

Members of their department's Investigative and Special Services Bureau were watching the 100th block of Belmont Avenue near the Silk City border following complaints of drug dealing, Capt. George Guzman said.

They stopped the BMW -- which had tinted windows and an expired Texas registration after the driver failed to signal a turn, Guzman said.The officers noted "abrupt sudden movement" between him and his front-seat passenger, the captain said.

"The front seat passenger, who continued reaching into his coat pocket, was ordered to show his hands," he said. "The detectives also observed a baseball bat in between the driver and the front passenger."

They found the driver, Omali Terere, 29, carrying 42 grams of fentanyl in his left jacket pocket, Guzman said, calling it "perhaps the most dangerous illegal drug to ever impact communities across our nation."

Passenger Stalin Tavarez, 30, was found carrying the heroin folds -- stamped "RX OUT OF STOCK" -- and an additional five grams of fentanyl, he said.

Both men were also wanted on active warrants, the captain said.

After charging them with drug offenses, police sent Tavarez to their Paterson colleagues and Terere to the Passaic County Jail.

Terere also got nearly a dozen summonses for traffic offenses that include having tinted windows and fictitious plates, driving without a license, registration or insurance, failing to signal a turn and failing to wear a seat belt, Guzman said.

Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele called the arrests the results of "proactive law enforcement initiatives and community partnerships."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.