GW BRIDGE SCARE: Claim Of 'Sniper' With Rifle On Nearby Building Deemed A Prank

Vehicle and foot traffic onto the upper level of the George Washington Bridge was temporarily stopped Wednesday after police received a call from a purported sniper who claimed to be taking aim from a nearby building.

The 6:30 p.m. call turned out to be a "swatting" prank by someone from outside the country who claimed to have a rifle, responders said.

Port Authority police, the NYPD and their colleagues from Fort Lee rushed to the bridge. The NYPD Aviation Unit was requested.

Authorities quickly determined that the call was bogus and slowed them all down. All lanes were reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

