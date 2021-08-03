Grand Jury: Police Didn't Cause Death Of Fleeing Route 80 Driver Struck By Tractor-Trailer

Montville police did nothing wrong during a traffic stop on Route 80 in which the driver suddenly ran onto the highway, where he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer, a grand jury has found.

Kevin Cruz, 25, of Black River, NY, was pronounced dead shortly after being struck on the westbound side of the interstate highway around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019.

Cruz – formerly of the Bronx -- was speaking with a lieutenant and two backup officers when he ran into the roadway and was struck, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck (inset photo above) said Tuesday.

Despite the obvious circumstances, state law and his own guidelines require Bruck’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

A 10-step process ensures that the investigation are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner,” he said.

Those results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- which determines whether or not criminal charges are in order after reviewing evidence collected by Bruck’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

Grand jurors in this case returned a “no bill” after determining that “the actions of the officers who encountered Mr. Cruz were not the cause of his death and no charges should be filed against them,” Bruck said Tuesday.

The attorney general noted that a “conflicts check” was conducted to assure that “no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation.”

OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher also reviewed the findings before they were presented to the grand jury in Trenton, he added.

