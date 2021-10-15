GOTCHA! Hackensack PD Nabs Teen Groper Who Grabbed Women At Night

Residents in a Hackensack neighborhood can exhale now that police have nabbed a 16-year-old boy who they said groped women out walking their dogs at night.

Two victims in the northern end of the city near the Maywood border reported a stranger "walking up to [them] and feeling them up and down and running away" on consecutive evenings this week between 7 and 8 p.m., according to one resident.

"His MO has been women who are walking their dogs," the resident reported.

City police quickly took the teen into custody and issued delinquency complaints against him, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department, said Friday.

DeWitt said he hopes the swift action "alleviates the public's concerns."

