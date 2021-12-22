Garage Fire Consumes Tesla, Severely Damages Old Tappan Home, Authorities Say

UPDATE: Used charcoal tossed into a garbage pail ignited a garage fire that ravaged an Old Tappan home near the Rockland border, authorities said.

The Greenwoods Road blaze near the Rockland County border "was thought to have started from a charging Tesla, because the homeowner just arrived home and plugged the car in," Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

Responding officers learned that "they had used a charcoal grill the night before to cook dinner," the chief said.

The homeowner "removed the coals from the grill and placed them into a plastic bag, then put the bag in a garbage pail in the attached garage" shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, he said.

Responders rushed to the 2½-story wood-frame home, barely 500 feet from the Orangeburg border, soon after.

Firefighters knocked down the main body of the three-alarm blaze within a half-hour but had to contend with deep-seated hot pockets.

The Tesla was destroyed and the house severely damaged.

Northvale, Sparkill and Orangeburg firefighters were among the mutual aid responders initially identified.

