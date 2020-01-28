Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Gap Closing 230 Stores In National Liquidation Including 2 In Bergen County

Valerie Musson
Gap stores in Paramus and Ridgewood are among the latest to shutter, recent reports say.
Gap stores in Paramus and Ridgewood are among the latest to shutter, recent reports say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pair of Gap stores in Bergen County are among the latest to shutter, recent reports say.

The fashion retailer announced last year a plan to close 230 “underperforming” stores throughout the country.

Included are stores located at Paramus Park Mall and Ridgewood Avenue.

The Gap says it will shift its focus to e-commerce operations.

The retailer posted a statement on its website:

We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of the specialty fleet moving forward and will serve as a more appropriate foundation for brand revitalization.

