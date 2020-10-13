Former Central Jersey Pilot, 46, Among Three Killed In Michigan Crash

A former Central Jersey pilot among three people killed in a two-car crash in Michigan on Monday was being remembered for his quiet acts of kindness.

Yoni Kohn, 46 -- formerly of Edison and Lakewood -- and two others died in the northern Van Buren County crash around 12 p.m. when one car was rear-ended, causing both to roll over, WoodTV reports.

The impact forced both cars into another area where a camper trailer and other vehicles were parked. Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Kohn was president of Tryko Partners, a private equity investment group in Brick, which focused on multifamily properties, healthcare facilities and service entities.

The Yeshiva World News remembered Kohn for his acts of kindness. The pilot and jet owner "quietly flew" people who had passed away in the U.S. to Israel for burial, the outlet said.

While living in Edison, Kohn was bothered by the fact that there was no bikur cholim house -- a facility for people visiting the sick to stay -- at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. And so, Kohn single-handedly bought the New Brunswick property across from the hospital and built a place for people to stay.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.