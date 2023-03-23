Contact Us
Firefighters Douse Destructive Elmwood Park House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
205 Philip Avenue at Mola Boulevard in Elmwood Park on Thursday, March 23.
205 Philip Avenue at Mola Boulevard in Elmwood Park on Thursday, March 23. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Flames roared out a rear upper-floor window of an Elmwood Park home ravaged by fire early Thursday.

Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the Philip Avenue blaze off Mola Boulevard, which broke out around 7 a.m. March 23.

Firefighters had it knocked down in less than half an hour.

There was severe damage, with flames doused in a first-floor bathroom, a set-back roof and the ceiling.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Fair Lawn, Garfield, Saddle Brook and Clifton.

PHOTO by Damien Danis for Daily Voice.

