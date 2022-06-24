Fire Ravages Lodi Home

A fast-moving fire gutted a Lodi home.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out on Farnham Avenue just off Arnot Street near Harrison Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m.

Firefighters were pulled out barely 20 minutes in as flames quickly spread through the 2½-story wood-frame home, compromising the interior of the structure.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down a little over an hour later and under control another hour after that.

An official cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

Providing mutual aid were firefighters from Garfield, Hasbrouck Heights, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.

PHOTO GALLERY: Farnham Avenue Fire, Lodi (BT Fire Photos)

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS:

