Ex-Giant Brandon Short Offers Reward For Pregnant Daughter's Killer

Jillian Pikora
Karli Short and a sonogram of her unborn child. Photo Credit: Facebook- Brandon Short

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short has lost both his daughter and future grand child, now he is offering a reward.

Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street on Sept. 13, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Her father, Brandon Short, a former member of the Giants and analyst at Goldman Sachs, is offering a $20,000 reward.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of Karli Short should call 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). 

All tipsters will remain anonymous.

